Houston Flood Assistance: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage at 47 Locations

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six U-Haul Companies are making 47 facilities available to offer 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to flood victims in southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana where Tropical Depression Imelda is wreaking havoc.

In areas around Houston, Beaumont and Winnie, the storm is producing rainfall totals not seen since Hurricane Harvey in 2017. This is creating an immediate need for dry and secure storage locations where residents can bring their belongings.

As a caring member of the communities it serves, U-Haul is pleased to help those in need through its disaster relief program.

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief, or needing to make self-storage arrangements, should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by state and city):

LOUISIANA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 14

1011 Hwy. 14

Lake Charles, LA 70601

(337) 436-5014

U-Haul Storage at Sharon Lane

211 Sharon Lane

Lake Charles, LA 70615

(337) 436-4646

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 & Opelousas Street

4860 Opelousas St.

Lake Charles, LA 70615

(337) 478-5028

TEXAS

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Conroe

1305 I-45 S.

Conroe, TX 77301

(936) 756-5489

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Cypress

21346 FM 529

Cypress, TX 77433

(281) 500-9004

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 290 & Fairbanks

14225 Northeast Fwy.

Houston, TX 77040

(713) 462-2729

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alief Saigon

11334 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston, TX 77072

(281) 933-1860

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baytown

2703 N. Main St.

Baytown, TX 77521

(281) 428-1564

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Beltway Southwest (U-Box only)

11300 S. Sam Houston Pkwy. W.

Houston, TX 77031

(281) 407-2750

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bissonnet

10811 Bissonnet

Houston, TX 77099

(281) 530-8005

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Copperfield

8330 Hwy. 6 N.

Houston, TX 77095

(281) 855-0347

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Champion Forest

7022 Cypress Creek Pkwy.

Houston, TX 77069

(281) 580-8190

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dairy Ashford

2415 S. Dairy Ashford Road

Houston, TX 77077

(281) 596-9615

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Energy Corridor

11010 Old Katy Road

Houston, TX 77043

(713) 722-8051

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fuqua

12475 Gulf Fwy.

Houston, TX 77034

(281) 922-5801

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenspoint Mall

11911 North Fwy.

Houston, TX 77060

(281) 445-1010

U-Haul Moving & Storage at The Heights

4825 W. 34th St.

Houston, TX 77092

(713) 680-1964

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hobby Airport Area

8550 Gulf Fwy.

Houston, TX 77017

(713) 944-9991

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-45 & Richey

16405 I-45 N.

Houston, TX 77090

(281) 440-5113

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-45 & Tidwell

5333 North Fwy.

Houston, TX 77022

(713) 695-6739

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Memorial City

10220 Old Katy Road

Houston, TX 77043

(713) 464-2713

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mesa Road

8801 Mesa Road

Houston, TX 77018

(713) 631-2344

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Meyerland Area

6808 Bissonnet

Houston, TX 77074

(713) 772-5606

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown at Louisiana

2420 Louisiana

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 529-2998

U-Haul Moving & Storage at N Sam Houston & Antoine

11202 Antoine Drive

Houston, TX 77066

(281) 444-8028

U-Haul Moving & Storage at NRG Stadium

10621 S. Main St.

Houston, TX 77015

(713) 668-7144

U-Haul of Northshore (U-Box only)

13330 I-10 E.

Houston, TX 77015

(713) 453-3884

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sugarland Airport Area

8518 Hwy. 6 S.

Houston, TX 77083

(281) 879-6065

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Terrace Oaks

3220 FM 1960 W.

Houston, TX 77068

(281) 444-0457

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Veterans Memorial

12455 Veterans Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77014

(281) 444-6889

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Oaks

14900 Westheimer

Houston, TX 77082

(281) 556-5194

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westbelt

10515 Southwest Fwy.

Houston, TX 77074

(713) 981-9431

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westchase

2890 W. Sam Houston Pkwy. S.

Houston, TX 77042

(713) 785-3889

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westfield

2720 FM 1960 E.

Houston, TX 77073

(281) 821-1875

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westpark

6040 Westpark Drive

Houston, TX 77057

(713) 664-8599

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westwood

8015 S. Gessner Road

Houston, TX 77036

(713) 995-5512

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willowbrook

9411 FM 1960 W.

Houston, TX 77070

(281) 890-2141

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Katy

20435 Katy Frwy.

Katy, TX 77450

(281) 599-8808

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Katy at Grand Parkway North

1633 W. Grand Pkwy. N.

Katy, TX 77493

(281) 394-1946

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kingwood

22250 Hwy. 59 N.

Kingwood, TX 77339

(281) 358-8646

U-Haul Moving & Storage of La Marque

4701 Gulf Frwy.

La Marque, TX 77568

(409) 935-9352

U-Haul Moving & Storage of League City

351 Gulf Fwy. S.

League City, TX 77573

(281) 338-8778

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pasadena

3536 Red Bluff Road

Pasadena, TX 77503

(713) 475-9291

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring

1609 Spring Cypress Road

Spring, TX 77388

(281) 350-1838

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodlands

24549 I-45

Spring, TX 77386

(281) 364-7913

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Stafford

603 FM 1092

Stafford, TX 77477

(281) 261-2292

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Clear Lake

16250 Hwy. 3

Webster, TX 77598

(281) 486-5799

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

