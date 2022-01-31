HOVER Partners with ABC Supply to Bring Digital Ordering to Contractors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOVER , the technology company that transforms smartphone photos of any property into a digital twin with valuable 3D data, today announced a new partnership with ABC Supply, the nation's largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and other select exterior and interior building products. Through the partnership, contractors will be able to place orders with ABC Supply from within the HOVER platform with Direct Ordering.

Using precise measurements created with HOVER's 3D model, Direct Ordering calculates material quantities, instantly prepares material lists for roofing products, and places the order with ABC Supply. The automated ordering process takes into account a contractor's unique pricing and installation preferences and offers a single, connected digital experience, eliminating the need for manual entry or separate ordering. HOVER's Direct Ordering streamlines and digitizes the process for ordering materials.

"We're thrilled to partner with HOVER to give contractors a digital option for ordering roofing materials," said Mike Jost, ABC Supply COO. "Our customers often rely on us to determine the quantity of supplies needed for a project, and having HOVER's precise measurements automatically connected to the order means we deliver exactly what is needed more efficiently."

"HOVER has made the previously difficult process of accurately measuring and pricing roofing and siding projects simple," said Tim Lengel, Director of Operations at Feldco . "It allows us to train new sales representatives faster so we can easily scale our business across locations. An integration with ABC Supply will now allow us to streamline our ordering process by placing an order with one click instead of breaking down measurements to manually create an order. Not only will orders be sent quicker and with more accuracy, but less time doing administrative work means more time developing our staff and delighting our customers. This is the definition of a win-win and it will be a game changer for us."

Supply chain related delays, increasing homeowner demand for roofing renovation and repair, and the ever-present need for cost-savings efficiencies have put pressure on exterior home improvement contractors over the last few years. Their ability to calculate and order the exact quantities of roofing materials they need directly from trusted suppliers through HOVER's Direct Ordering tool means jobs can be completed more quickly, with more savings and allows greater earning potential through the number of jobs a contractor can do.

"ABC Supply gives contractors access to quality products and services, and we're looking forward to bringing HOVER to their wide network of contractors," said A.J. Altman, founder and CEO of HOVER. "The new partnership will drive better, more efficient workflows from sales through production, allowing businesses to scale by digitizing the material ordering process."

The ability to place orders with ABC Supply from within HOVER will become available later this year. Learn more about how to use HOVER's Direct Ordering on your projects.

To download the HOVER app, please visit https://hover.to/.

