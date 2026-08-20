Hovnanian Enterprise a Aktie

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WKN DE: A2N69Z / ISIN: US4424874018

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20.08.2026 16:06:14

Hovnanian Enterprises Posts Q3 Net Loss, Revenue Slips; Stock Down Over 12%

(RTTNews) - Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV), a homebuilder, on Thursday reported a net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, amidst a drop in revenue.

For the three-month period to July 31, the company posted net loss of $4.470 million, or $0.70 per share, compared with net income of $13.946 million, or $1.99 per share in the same period last year. Total revenue was $705.746 million, less than the previous year's $800.583 million. Revenue from total homebuilding was $682.074 million, down from $772.017 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Hovnanian expects adjusted income before income taxes of $15 million to $30 million, with adjusted EBITDA of 50 million to $65 million, on total revenue of $800 million to $900 million.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted income before income taxes of $48.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $88.6 million, on total revenue of $817.9 million.

HOV was down by 12.95% at $111.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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