Hovnanian Enterprise a Aktie
WKN DE: A2N69Z / ISIN: US4424874018
|
20.08.2026 16:06:14
Hovnanian Enterprises Posts Q3 Net Loss, Revenue Slips; Stock Down Over 12%
(RTTNews) - Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV), a homebuilder, on Thursday reported a net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, amidst a drop in revenue.
For the three-month period to July 31, the company posted net loss of $4.470 million, or $0.70 per share, compared with net income of $13.946 million, or $1.99 per share in the same period last year. Total revenue was $705.746 million, less than the previous year's $800.583 million. Revenue from total homebuilding was $682.074 million, down from $772.017 million in the prior year.
Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Hovnanian expects adjusted income before income taxes of $15 million to $30 million, with adjusted EBITDA of 50 million to $65 million, on total revenue of $800 million to $900 million.
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted income before income taxes of $48.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $88.6 million, on total revenue of $817.9 million.
HOV was down by 12.95% at $111.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Registered Shs -A-
|
19.08.26
|Ausblick: Hovnanian Enterprises A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
20.05.26
|Ausblick: Hovnanian Enterprises A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Registered Shs -A-
|108,00
|0,93%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt unter 26.000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ebenfalls zurück. Auch an der Wall Street waren rote Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die asiatischen Märkte verbuchten am Donnerstag Gewinne.