How $325 per Month Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Reaching millionaire status isn't easy, but it is possible -- even if you're not currently wealthy.Investing in the stock market can be a fantastic tool to build wealth, and you don't need to be an expert to get started. There are some investments that require very little effort on your part to generate substantial returns, and with the right strategy, you could earn $1 million or more by retirement age.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading