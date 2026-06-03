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03.06.2026 11:05:00
How 18 Innocent EVs Could Signal a World of Pain for Detroit Autos -- Don't Panic yet
In just a little over 10 years, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers have gone from automotive afterthought to being widely acknowledged as producing some of the most advanced EVs on the planet. There is widespread concern in the U.S. automotive industry about Chinese products entering the U.S. market and significantly undercutting domestic automakers, causing an existential threat to domestic manufacturing. Just recently, Geely became the first Chinese manufacturer to export EV crossovers to Canada, which might be giving the foreign automakers a foot in the door. That might sound like a good time for investors to panic, but let's take a look at the details first.Here's a bit of context for the many concerns surrounding the potential of Chinese EVs entering the U.S. market. First, as previously mentioned, many Chinese automakers have taken advantage of government subsidies and, with their advanced supply chains and cheap labor, can produce EVs at far lower cost. That level of price undercutting makes it incredibly challenging for automakers such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) to compete.A second concern is that as more software-defined vehicles, which are filled with massive computing power, cameras, microphones, and other systems, take over the road, they will represent a potential security threat. For example, they could be used for surveillance or, in a nightmare-like scenario, disabled during a global conflict.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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