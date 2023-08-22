22.08.2023 13:00:34

How a Craigslist scam led me to home ownership at age 28

I finally found a perfect little house in the countryside that was both affordable and accessible – but was it too good to be true?The Craigslist rental listing was fresh, less than a day old. Gazing at the little cottage in north Georgia, I could practically see a halo around it. The area was rural but not too isolated, the streets tree-lined and hilly. At just 925 sq ft, it looked perfect for a singleton like me. The $700 deposit was also very manageable – much too low, in retrospect. But affordability was crucial for me as a self-employed writer whose income ebbs and flows.You should know I was skeptical – it definitely seemed too good to be true. It was autumn 2021, well into this country’s pandemic real estate boom. Rock-bottom mortgage rates and ubiquitous remote working had unleashed a flood of new buyers at once. No matter where I looked for housing – in my personal network or with services like Smart City Locating – I just kept striking out. Eye-popping rent hikes were normal now, and landlords were cashing in. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit positiver Tendenz im Donnerstagshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen