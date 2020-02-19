How a Gathering of 100 CXOs Successfully Defined the Narrative of Cloud Management for the Next Decade

DELHI, India, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A fraternity of over 100 engaged community members came together on January 24, Friday, to share ideas and drive a conversation around the future of cloud management services and platforms at CMI's first-ever event Co:NEXT in New Delhi, with the theme "360 degrees Cloud Management."

The event was a collaborative effort between Cloud-Management-Insider, AWS, and Centilytics. AWS being the leading cloud provider and Centilytics being an all-in-one cloud management platform was the perfect combination to shape the narrative that CMI wanted to project.

It was an invite-only conference with an attempt to project the need for '360-degree cloud management' in front of the key decision-makers of leading organizations. The jam-packed conference hall included CXOs of digital-native businesses like Paytm, KPMG, MakeMyTrip, etc.

The event incorporated four segments under the umbrella theme of "Cloud is a shared responsibility". The entire event was commenced and hosted by Mr. Kumar Abinash (Founder of CMI) himself.

Mr. Abinash addressed a major void of information that has been lying dormant since the inception of cloud industry and discussed how CMI fills that void while being a neutral cloud community. The event kicked off with a panel discussion amongst alpha industry leaders. The keynote on "Why cloud is a shared responsibility?" left the audience intrigued and wanting more. Centilytics, (Co:NEXT Sponsor), organized an engagement activity on Optimized Cloud Infrastructure, and the event concluded with a Fire Chat session between two prominent cloud leaders with a combined industry experience of more than 50 years.

"Cloud is a marathon, not a sprint," said Mr. Aditya Garg (CEO, Centilytics), who moderated the panel discussion which involved Mr. Amit Gupta (CTO, Healthians) and Mr. Nirbhab Barat (AVP, Lenskart) along with him. The panel uncovered some interesting and unique challenges in their respective organizations while operating on cloud at the beginning of their journey and how they overcame these challenges.

In the keynote session, Mr. Prateek Garg, an IT business strategist with a career spanning over 30+ years of experience, a visionary and a thought leader in the Managed-Services ecosystem, pointed out "Why cloud is a shared responsibility?"

In the end, there was a fire chat session between two prominent leaders, Mr. Vivek Gupta and Mr. Prateek Garg, highlighting "Why the tide shifted towards cloud and holds the potential to lead for better future regardless of the industry?" In this candid chit-chat, they address all the pain points of on-premise and cloud infrastructure as well.

