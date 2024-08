How a new, single form helps ease the trauma of debt for UK victims of economic abuse

Exclusive: Indebted people left to deal with multiple creditors now have a communication lifelineVictims of economic abuse should find it easier to get help dealing with their creditors, as 25 banks and building societies have committed to accepting a new form which could ease applicants’ trauma and provide the support they need.The Economic Abuse Evidence Form (EAEF) enables money and debt advisers, trained by the specialist charities Money Advice Plus (MAP) and Surviving Economic Abuse (SEA), to advise multiple organisations that someone has experienced economic abuse, and explain the impact on the victim. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian