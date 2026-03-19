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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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19.03.2026 08:36:00
How a Part-Time Job in Retirement Could Affect Your Social Security Benefit
By the time you retire, the idea of working might seem unappealing. But some seniors prefer to work part-time, whether to boost their income or simply have something to do.If you're collecting Social Security, you should know that you're allowed to hold down a job at the same time, whether it's part-time, full-time, or freelance. But you should also know that having a job could have a positive effect on your Social Security benefits or a negative one, depending on your situation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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