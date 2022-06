How a Slimmer Menu Could Fatten Burger King's Bottom Line

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Burger King ceded the No. 2 market share position to Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) in the domestic burger category early last year, and it's struggled to regain much footing since. Executives from Burger King and its parent company Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) have recently provided a glimpse at their playbook to try and jockey back to the runner-up spot, including streamlining its menu and removing lower-selling items. That strategy can speed up service and improve order accuracy, which should make customers happier. It could also make it easier for employees to fulfill orders, essentially making their jobs less complex – an industrywide objective as labor shortages linger. The U.S. business began simplifying its menu late last year, removing low-selling items to create more efficiencies in restaurants. Though that "first wave" of simplification didn't immediately improve sales, executives have expressed confidence that the effort will ultimately keep guests coming back more often. Continue reading