How a Surprising Partnership Between Disney and Walmart Highlights the Future of Digital Advertising

On May 8, a news release confirmed a partnership between two seemingly unlikely candidates: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT). The former is one of the great media companies; the latter is the world's largest retailer. And yet, the two can help each other out when it comes to digital advertising.Despite taking market share from traditional advertising for some time now, digital advertising has still struggled to "close the loop." And this is the problem that Disney and Walmart intend to solve.With traditional advertising, data on engagement and efficacy is hard to collect. There's often no way of knowing who saw an ad and if it made any difference.