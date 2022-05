How Aerojet Rocketdyne Scored a Whole Year's Sales in 1 Single Day

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Call it "the rocket launch heard 'round the world."On April 5, 2022, one-time humble internet bookseller Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) proved it's serious about launching a satellite internet service. It did so by awarding the biggest single collection of satellite launch contracts ever in history -- as many as 92 (or 93) separate rocket launches contracted from space companies ABL Space, Airbus's Arianespace, Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA), and Jeff Bezos's own Blue Origin as well.In total, the contracts Amazon announced this month could be worth as much as $10 billion in revenue to the winners -- and it's not only these companies that will benefit.