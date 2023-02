How Aerospike Document Database supports real-time applications

Digital transformation continues to be a top initiative for enterprises. As they embark on this journey, it is essential they leverage data strategically to succeed. Data has become a critical asset for any business—helping to increase revenue, improve customer experiences, retain customers, enable innovation, launch new products and services, and expand markets.To capitalize on the data, enterprises need a platform that can support a new generation of real-time applications and insights. In fact, by 2025, it is estimated that 30% of all data will be real-time. For businesses to flourish in this digital environment, they must deliver exceptional customer experiences in the moments that matter.To read this article in full, please click here