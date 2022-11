How Agree Realty Is Set to Withstand a Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Depending on whom you ask, the economy is either already in a recession or about to be in one. Interest rates and inflation have soared and the stock market has flailed all year and that has many investors looking for a port in this storm.If you aren't interested in fixed-income options that benefited from rising interest rates, now might be a good time to consider defensive stocks from well-established companies that proved they can keep churning out earnings -- and dividends -- during the down times.For many reasons, a good equity to consider here is Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that makes its money from net-lease deals with retailers -- a lot of them and for a long time.Continue reading