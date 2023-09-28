How Agronomic Design is helping farmers: A Sustainable Year story

Discover how our Case IH brand works with farmers to improve yields and manage resources: bit.ly/CNH_AgronomicDesign



Basildon, September 28, 2023

In the latest story from CNH’s digital series dedicated to Sustainability and Innovation, we look at how our Case IH brand's Agronomic Design team takes inspiration from customers to deliver the solutions they need.

The story is accompanied by an interview with renowned expert Dr. Jonathan D. Witter, Chair, Horticulture Division; Associate Professor - Agronomy & Soils at Ohio State University. Dr. Witter highlights the increasing importance that agronomy plays in farming today.

The science of agronomy is based on seven pillars: crop protection, harvest quality, crop residue management, soil tilth, seedbed conditions, seed placement accuracy and plant food availability. Taking all these factors into account, Agronomic Design helps farmers maximize the yield potential of every crop in their field.

At CNH, we put innovation, sustainability, and productivity to work. We embrace the science of agronomy. Our products are designed to help farmers increase their productivity in the most efficient and sustainable way possible.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

