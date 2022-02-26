|
26.02.2022 12:15:00
How AI Could Forever Change the Hiring Process
In addition to delivering reduced costs and improved efficiency, AI can help companies hire the candidates that are truly the best fits for the job. In this Fool Live segment from "The AI/ML Show," recorded on Feb. 9, Motley Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Jason Hall share some of the ways this new technology is removing human bias to improve the hiring process unlike ever before. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!