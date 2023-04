How AI Is Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Trading: An Overview of the Latest Tools and Techniques

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ever since its launch back in November 2022, ChatGPT has created a wave of hype and speculation about the various ways artificial intelligence (AI) might be used to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading. That led to the huge boom in AI crypto tokens in early 2023, as well as the search for possible integrations with ChatGPT for crypto traders.Here is an overview of the latest tools and techniques. These can be divided into the following three categories: crypto trading bots, decentralized finance (DeFi) bots, and AI bot marketplaces.Since automated trading bots are already popular with stock market investors, it's perhaps no surprise that the same tools and techniques are now being adapted for crypto trading. There are now crypto trading bots powered by ChatGPT, crypto investment portfolios designed by ChatGPT, and even ChatGPT crypto market prediction contests. Across social media, it's not uncommon to find influencers and YouTube creators touting all the ways that ChatGPT is helping to generate "insane" and "crazy" portfolio returns.Continue reading