How AI Is Revolutionizing Tech, and Why You Should Invest in These Leading Companies

Artificial intelligence (AI) permeated industries for years, but the release of ChatGPT thrust it into the limelight. It's the talk of the investment community and around the water coolers across the country. But what exactly is it?AI extends far beyond "intelligent" (and sometimes sinister) robots in the movies or Chatbots like ChatGPT. At its base, it is the concept of using machines to perform problem-solving functions previously reliant on human intervention. Machine learning, a subset of AI , means that applications improve performance over time as they consume data.Healthcare is an industry that screams AI. Drug development costs billions of dollars in research and development and has a high failure rate. Estimates say that less than 15% of drugs that enter clinical trials will be approved, and this doesn't account for those that never reach the trial stage. Companies like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are harnessing AI's ability to spot patterns and sift through massive amounts of data for drug discovery.