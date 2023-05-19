|
19.05.2023 11:00:00
How AI Will Transform Advanced Micro Devices' Business Over the Next 10 Years
Artificial intelligence (AI) is more advanced than ever and could have a tremendous impact on the world over the next decade. But AI doesn't seep out of the ground like oil. Instead, it requires enormous computing power because of how much data it must process quickly.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) should have many opportunities as a leading semiconductor company. Semiconductors are essentially the building blocks of computing systems and will play an important role in building out AI.The growing demand for AI chips could fuel exciting growth for AMD over the coming decade. Here is what investors can expect.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!