|
15.02.2023 12:45:00
How Akamai Is Taking on AWS
Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) is one of the leading content delivery network providers. For two decades, the company's fleet of servers spread throughout the world has accelerated content and media delivery. The company was talking about edge computing back in 2002, and today it offers a wide variety of services that leverages its global network, including serverless computing and data storage.What was missing from Akamai's portfolio were more traditional cloud offerings. While edge computing is a powerful technology, customers still need to run applications and databases somewhere. The company acquired Linode, a developer-first cloud computing platform similar to DigitalOcean, last year for around $900 million to close this gap.The integration of Akamai and Linode has been ongoing since the acquisition closed last March, and now the company is ready to talk about its plans. They include an aggressive expansion and disruptive pricing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!