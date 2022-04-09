|
09.04.2022 13:03:00
How Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple Fared in the Last Big Recession
Try to imagine life today without Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). There would be no Google Search, no shopping online on Prime Day, and no iPhone. And there would be a lot less money in most investment portfolios.These three companies make up nearly 15% of the S&P 500 index. Over the past 10 years, the S&P 500 has risen roughly 140%. During that same period, Alphabet stock nearly quintupled. Amazon and Apple stocks delivered close to 9x gains. Without them, the stock market wouldn't have performed nearly as well as it did. Some economists and financial experts are now warning that a recession could be on the way. If they're right, the overall stock market will likely move in lockstep with Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple. But what should investors expect? Here's how Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple fared in the last big recession.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!