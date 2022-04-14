|
14.04.2022 13:55:00
How Amazon Is Dominating Yet Another Industry
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is best known to consumers for its world-leading e-commerce business, but to investors, it garners equal attention for its cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services. Yet in true Amazon style, the company is rapidly advancing in newer segments like electric vehicles (EVs) and advertising. In fact, its stake in EV manufacturer Rivian Automotive carried Amazon's profitability in the fourth quarter of 2021.But the company's advertising business is arguably its most interesting right now, not only because it's growing rapidly, but also because its sheer size in comparison to other players in the industry.Continue reading
