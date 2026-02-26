Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
26.02.2026 18:09:00
How Amazon Made a Bunch of Early Investors Filthy Rich
It's hard for many people to envision what the world looked like before Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Anyone under the age of 40 takes it largely for granted that getting just about anything they would ever want requires little more than a click of a mouse. And what's particularly interesting is how it came to be that Amazon emerged as the biggest winner of the e-commerce revolution, particularly since its initial aspirations were much more modest.Amazon has a number of lessons to teach investors about what makes a successful business. That's why I'm taking a look at Amazon as part of my research for potential stocks to include in the Voyager Portfolio. There's no better place to start than at the beginning, so in this first article of a three-part series on Amazon, you'll have a chance to turn back the clock and see how Amazon became the giant it is today.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
26.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones leichter (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Amazon AI lab chief to depart amid leadership shake-up (Financial Times)
|
24.02.26