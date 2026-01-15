AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
15.01.2026 13:03:00
How AMD Stock Beat the Market (and Nvidia) in 2025
Shares of AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 77.3% in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. In the same period, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) market index gained 16.4% and AMD rival Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 38.9% higher.AMD's price chart stayed close to Nvidia's (and far above the broader market's) through the first 9 months of last year, indicating continued investor interest in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom that started in November of 2022. But AMD took a solid year-to-date lead in October as a key AI player committed to buying a lot of AMD's Instinct chips over the next few years.On Oct. 6, ChatGPT developer OpenAI unveiled a multi-year contract that will put 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct AI accelerators in OpenAI's data centers over the next five years. The deal could also make OpenAI a major owner of AMD stock, as it includes stock warrants for up to 160 million AMD shares that will vest (convert into common shares) as AMD delivers its gigawatts of number-crunching hardware. That would be approximately 10% of AMD's stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
