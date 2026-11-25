American Express (NYSE:AXP) has long been one of Warren Buffett's favorite companies. It's a storied franchise built on a premium brand that continues to operate at a high level, even 176 years after its founding. The top credit card enterprise is Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB) second largest position.

The conglomerate's total cost basis on this financial stock, after it stopped buying in 1998, amounts to $1.3 billion. Based on the 151.6 million shares it owns, representing 22.6% of the entire business, Berkshire's stake is valued at $45.8 billion right now. That capital appreciation is impressive, but it's not the whole story.

American Express currently pays an annual dividend of $3.80. This means $576 million in passive income is sent to Berkshire. That incredible 44% cost-basis yield offers a lesson to the average investor.

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