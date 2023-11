How Apache Arrow accelerates InfluxDB

Historically, working with big data has been quite a challenge. Companies that wanted to tap big data sets faced significant performance overhead relating to data processing. Specifically, moving data between different tools and systems required leveraging different programming languages, network protocols, and file formats. Converting this data at each step in the data pipeline was costly and inefficient.Enter Apache Arrow, an open-source framework that defines an in-memory columnar data format that every analytical processing engine can use.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel