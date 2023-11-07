|
07.11.2023 11:00:00
How Apache Arrow speeds big data processing
Working with big data can be a challenge, thanks to the performance overhead associated with moving data between different tools and systems as part of the data processing pipeline. Indeed, because programming languages, file formats and network protocols have different ways of representing the same data in memory, the process of serializing and deserializing data into a different representation at potentially each step in a data pipeline makes working with large amounts of data slower and more costly in terms of hardware.Apache Arrow solves this problem, making analytics workloads more efficient for modern CPU and GPU hardware. A framework that defines an in-memory columnar data format that every processing engine can use, Apache Arrow does for OLAP (online analytical processing) workloads what ODBC/JDBC did for OLTP (online transaction processing) workloads by creating a common interface for different systems working with analytics data.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apache Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apache Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!