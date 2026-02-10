Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
10.02.2026 14:20:00
How Apple Is Winning the AI Race -- by Staying Out of It
It wasn't long ago that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was being criticized by tech industry commentators for not having a successful AI strategy. While companies like Microsoft and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) invested heavily in AI infrastructure and launched buzzy new AI products like Copilot and Gemini, Apple's AI-powered Siri update was delayed until 2026, and its Apple Intelligence offerings got underwhelming reviews.For much of 2025, investors worried that Apple was getting left behind in the AI race. But as we begin 2026, it looks like Apple is in a stronger position than many of its peers.Instead of heavily investing in data center infrastructure or rushing to put out AI products, Apple might have found a better approach to the AI race -- by waiting it out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
