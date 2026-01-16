Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
16.01.2026 22:21:00
How Apple TV Is Quietly Becoming a Threat to Netflix's Growth Story
Streaming is a crowded and brutally competitive business, requiring big investments in content and a constant drumbeat of hits to keep subscribers coming back. For a company to succeed in the space, it needs not only an expansive library of great content but also a lot of cash for future content. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), of course, fits the bill. But so does Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And Apple also has unique structural advantages: A complementary services business it can bundle with its Apple TV offerings and a more diversified and financially robust business that enables it to take bigger swings on content deals without changing the risk profile of the overall business.Given how established Apple's overall business is, and how its streaming service is just one small portion of a thriving services business, the iPhone maker is arguably one of the few companies in the world that can treat streaming as a long game, not a quarter-to-quarter fight. Even more, I believe that it is finally putting some real weight behind its streaming business. And it's working.This is not to say Netflix is in trouble. It is still the category leader, and its business appears to be firing on all cylinders. But Apple has a set of advantages that most streaming service rivals do not, and it is starting to use them more visibly.
