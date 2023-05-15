|
How Are Cable Companies Growing Their Wireless Businesses So Fast? T-Mobile Has a Guess.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) are adding hundreds of thousands of wireless phone subscribers, but investors shouldn't get too excited yet.Both cable companies increased their wireless phone net additions year over year in the first quarter, something none of the big three wireless carriers accomplished. Comcast came in with a strong 355,000 net subscriber additions during Q1 but still fell short of net adds at AT&T and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) for the period. Charter, meanwhile, blew everyone away with its 686,000 net subscriber additions. So where are all these net additions coming from? T-Mobile has an idea.Continue reading
