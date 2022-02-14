How Atlassian Is Making the Transition to the Cloud

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) is one of the rare cloud stocks that is putting up strong growth and delivering significant proifts.In this episode of "Beat and Raise" recorded on Jan. 28, Fool.com contributors Nicholas Rossolillo and Brian Withers discuss Atlassian's recent performance, it's fast-growing cloud business, and its acquisition strategy.Continue reading