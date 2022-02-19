|
19.02.2022 13:56:00
How Atlassian is Winning the Modern Workplace
Businesses are trying to recruit the best IT talent from across the globe to be competitive, and they're perfectly fine with their employees not showing up in the office every day. One company central to powering this distributed workforce model is Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), a leader in IT collaboration and work management tools. Since its IPO in December 2015, the Australian giant has rewarded its investors handsomely, and there are three key reasons why that trend is likely to continue. Historically, IT departments have struggled to coordinate work effectively, develop software without engineers stepping on each other's toes, and document and share knowledge. COVID-19 exacerbated those challenges as more and more people began working remotely. And the steadfast focus on building IT systems faster, as companies try to gain an edge on each other in an increasingly digital world, makes the need for collaboration and work management tools is more dire than ever. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
