|
20.04.2023 11:50:00
How Aurora Cannabis, Curaleaf, and SNDL Stack Up on 420 Day 2023
April 20th has a special significance for the cannabis industry. Its roots go back to the 1970s when a group of California students met secretly at 4:20 p.m. PT to smoke marijuana.Using cannabis was illegal back then. Today, it's a multibillion-dollar industry with dozens of publicly traded companies based in the U.S. and Canada.Three of those companies have especially attracted investors' attention in recent years -- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), and SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) (formerly known as Sundial Growers). Here's how Aurora, Curaleaf, and SNDL stack up against each other on 420 Day 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!