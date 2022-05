How Bad Are Things for Meta Platforms Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on recent news impacting Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook. There have been numerous reports of increased competition, a freeze in hiring, and plans shifting away from the metaverse, all of which could portray a bearish sentiment. But are things as bad as headlines make them out to be? Here are some highlights.*Stock prices used were the pre-market prices of May 18, 2022. The video was published on May 18, 2022. Continue reading