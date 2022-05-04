Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
04.05.2022 12:00:00
How Bad Is This News for Vertex Pharmaceuticals?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) climbed as much as 32% from the start of the year through the middle of last month. The company was on a roll when it came to good news. Its cystic fibrosis (CF) platform continued to bring in billion-dollar revenue and profit. Vertex said it would apply for the regulatory approval of a potential blockbuster treatment for blood disorders by the end of the year. And the company announced positive results from a phase 2 trial of its non-opioid pain candidate.So, there've been plenty of reasons for investors to cheer. But earlier this week a new announcement darkened the picture a bit. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed one of Vertex's clinical trials on clinical hold. The study is for a candidate that eventually may cure type 1 diabetes (T1D). Now the question is: How bad is this news for Vertex? And what should you do as investor? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vertex S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vertex S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.