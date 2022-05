How Bear Markets Can Be a Blessing for Long-Term Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Watching the value of your portfolio drop can be tough. It's even tougher to watch when the market (and/or your portfolio) falls into a bear market territory, defined as a prolonged period of stock prices dropping by at least 20% from recent highs.But bear markets shouldn't be the time to panic and begin selling off assets. For investors with a long-term attitude about the market and their individual stock holdings, bear markets can actually present an opportunity. Let me explain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading