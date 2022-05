How Best Buy Dodged the Retail Bullet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growing inventories, continued inflation, the rising costs of transportation, delivery, and keeping store shelves fully stocked -- these have been the main stories for retail stocks thus far in the earnings season. A combination of these factors contributed to the shrinking profit margins and massive earnings misses for Target (NYSE: TGT), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) these past two weeks.Yet some way, somehow, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) seems to have largely dodged these bullets. Let's take a closer look to find out how. Image source: Best Buy.Continue reading