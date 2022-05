How Big of an Impact Are Pandemic Closures in China Having on Starbucks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, May 3. The international coffee giant is grappling with more COVID-19 disruptions in its second-largest geographic market, China. The massive country has locked down some of its biggest cities due to coronavirus outbreaks. The government has maintained a stricter policy during the pandemic. It aims to limit the spread of the potentially deadly virus more vigorously than other governments, which have conceded they cannot contain it and have instead tried to limit the number of severe illnesses.When Starbucks announces earnings, investors hope the impact of lockdowns on the business will be minimal. Let's look at its potential impact.Continue reading