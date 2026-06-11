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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.06.2026 19:32:00
How Big Will SpaceX Be in 5 Years? Here's What the Experts Are Saying.
The SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering (IPO) could break records this week. The company is reportedly targeting a $1.77 trillion valuation, raising as much as $75 billion in capital.Many investors are wondering if they should participate in this IPO. While there are several ways to buy into SpaceX before the IPO, most investors are better off waiting for shares to become publicly available. Before you invest, it's important to assess whether or not you actually believe SpaceX's $1.77 trillion valuation target is reasonable.There are many reasons to believe SpaceX could far exceed this valuation in the long term. The company has a major lead in getting payloads to space safely, consistently, and cheaply. It also boasts a profitable Starlink division that provides internet and mobile connectivity services worldwide. And, of course, SpaceX's xAI division is planning one of the largest data center buildouts in history.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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