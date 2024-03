How Big Will Starlink Become in 2024?

2023 marked a milestone for SpaceX's revolutionary Starlink satellite broadband internet service. For the first time ever, SpaceX made more money as an internet service provider ($4.2 billion in 2023 revenue) than it did as a space company launching rockets to orbit ($3.5 billion).For my money, this was the single biggest reveal found in Payload Research's 2023 analysis of SpaceX's probable sales and earnings, released earlier this year. But did you know that Payload has already followed up on that report with a new report -- predicting SpaceX's revenue for 2024 as well?It's true. And according to Payload, 2024 will once again be an even bigger year for Starlink than it will be for SpaceX's core rocket launch business, with Starlink's revenue outgrowing SpaceX's Launch division year over year 62% versus 57%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel