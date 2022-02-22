|
22.02.2022 22:27:19
How Biotech Companies Can Overcome the "Placebo Effect"
The "placebo effect" suggests that a person's health can improve after they are given a treatment that has no therapeutic value.In this video clip from "The Pharma & Biotech Show," recorded on Feb. 9, Motley Fool contributor Brian Orelli and Dr. Frank David, author of The Pharmagellan Guide to Analyzing Biotech Clinical Trials, discuss how likely it is that the placebo effect plays a role in drug trial outcomes, and how biotech companies can design studies that avoid it. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
