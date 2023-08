How Bollinger Shipyards Privateered Away Billions in Icebreaker Profits from Lockheed Martin and Huntington Ingalls

America's Coast Guard is looking for a few good icebreakers -- and it's finally going to get 'em. I've been writing about the U.S. Coast Guard's need for new icebreakers to help clear shipping lanes in a rapidly de-icing Arctic for nearly a decade now. Over that time, the situation has only gotten worse. Back in 2014, the USCG had just two icebreakers (down from eight in the 1980s): the medium icebreaker USCGC Healy, and the heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Star. Not a single new icebreaker has been built since. Meanwhile, both the Healy and the 48-year-old Polar Star have suffered multiple mechanical failures. An engine fire put the Healy out of commission for months, and the Healy Polar Star's captain says his ship is "just falling apart." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel