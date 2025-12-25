SUPPORT Aktie
WKN DE: A41AE3 / ISIN: JP3322820006
|
25.12.2025 18:17:00
How Broad Market ETFs Like VTI Can Support Long-Term Portfolio Stability
A lot of investors and members of the financial media talk a lot about what to buy and sell. In most cases, the idea of simply being invested is often the best one.That's how long-term wealth is created and why low-cost, broad-market ETFs, such as the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI), can really stand out. It's one of the simplest, cheapest, and most effective tools for building a stable, long-lasting portfolio.VTI tracks the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index, which covers virtually the entire investable U.S. stock market. With more than 3,500 individual positions, it includes stocks of all sizes and styles. That makes this fund perfect as the foundation of a broadly diversified portfolio. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|382,00
|0,00%