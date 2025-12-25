SUPPORT Aktie

SUPPORT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AE3 / ISIN: JP3322820006

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.12.2025 18:17:00

How Broad Market ETFs Like VTI Can Support Long-Term Portfolio Stability

A lot of investors and members of the financial media talk a lot about what to buy and sell. In most cases, the idea of simply being invested is often the best one.That's how long-term wealth is created and why low-cost, broad-market ETFs, such as the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI), can really stand out. It's one of the simplest, cheapest, and most effective tools for building a stable, long-lasting portfolio.VTI tracks the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index, which covers virtually the entire investable U.S. stock market. With more than 3,500 individual positions, it includes stocks of all sizes and styles. That makes this fund perfect as the foundation of a broadly diversified portfolio. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 382,00 0,00% SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen