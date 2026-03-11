Archer Aktie
How Buying Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Today Could 10X Your Net Worth
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), a developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, hasn't impressed many investors since it went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in September 2021. The combined company's stock opened at $9.90 on its first day, but it now trades at about $6.Like many SPAC-backed start-ups, Archer disappointed its initial investors by falling short of its own ambitious forecasts. Instead of hitting its targets of producing ten Midnight eVTOLs in 2024 and 250 eVTOLs in 2025, it has only manufactured two eVTOLs as of this writing.In 2025, it generated a mere $0.3 million in revenue while incurring a net loss of $618.2 million. Those numbers look disastrous, but I believe Archer could still deliver a ten-bagger gain (or more) from its current levels if it finally ramps up production over the next decade.
