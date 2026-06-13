Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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13.06.2026 12:05:00
How Buying Archer Aviation Stock Today Could 10X Your Net Worth
"Where we're going, we don't need roads!" said Doc Brown of Back to the Future before revving up the most famous flying car in the history of film -- the iconic, lightning-powered, Flux Capacitor-embedded DeLorean.The phrase could just as well be the motto of Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR). Archer, like Doc, has a flying car -- Midnight, an electric takeoff vertical and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. It might not travel back in time, but it can travel above streets and turnpikes at a targeted speed of 150 mph, cutting an hour-long slog through traffic to 10 minutes or less.Archer stock has been trailing the market in 2026, as Wall Street continues to worry about FAA certification timelines and ongoing losses. And yet for those who believe eVTOLs will transform transportation, today's dip in Archer Aviation might be an opportunity, one that could grow tenfold or more over the long run. Here's how.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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