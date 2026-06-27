Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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27.06.2026 17:45:00
How Buying Joby Aviation Stock Today Could 10X Your Net Worth
If you were in New York City between April 27 and May 1, 2026, and if you happened to be where the sky was in plain view, then you might have seen a bright spot hovering like a helicopter, but quietly like no helicopter can. That bright spot was an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and the company behind this demonstration was Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY). This flight -- the first of its kind in the Big Apple -- was a bright spot in another way: It showed, foremost, that Joby's aviation prowess is paying off, and that the next chapter of flight might come sooner than many people were expecting. It also gave Joby investors something new to hang their hats on, since commercialization of these electric air taxis is likely still a few years away.Joby Aviation stock has been in the gutter this year, with shares down about 35% since January. Yet if the NYC demonstration was the first of a new kind of flight, a tenfold gain over the next decade could be coming. Here's how.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|7,70
|-0,65%
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