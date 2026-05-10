Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
10.05.2026 22:10:00
How Buying Oklo Stock Today Could 10X Your Net Worth
It's not hard to see how Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) could become a millionaire-maker stock. One of the company's earliest investors was Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI and ChatGPT. Altman served as the chairman of Oklo as recently as 2025, the year he stepped down to avoid any conflict of interest. What exactly was the conflict of interest? Altman's AI empire is one of the heaviest data center users in the world. Open AI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is highly reliant on more data centers being built to continue its rapid growth rates.There's just one problem: For more data centers to be built, a commensurate amount of new electricity sources will need to come online to power and cool those data centers. This is what got Altman so interested in Oklo's nuclear technology to begin with. He clearly believed small modular reactors, or SMRs -- the specific nuclear technology that Oklo designs and manufactures -- could be a meaningful solution to the AI industry's rapidly rising energy demands.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oklo
|
07:01
|Ausblick: Oklo öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)