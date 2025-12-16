Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
16.12.2025 21:21:00
How Buying Plug Power Stock Today Could 10x Your Net Worth
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a developer of hydrogen charging technologies, was one of the hottest stocks of the dot-com bubble. It went public at a reverse-split-adjusted price of $150 in 1999 and skyrocketed nearly tenfold to a record high of $1,498 in early 2000.Today, its stock trades at about $2. Like many of the hot IPOs of that era, it overpromised and underdelivered. The company initially planned to build hydrogen charging systems for homes to disrupt traditional power companies. Still, the plan fizzled out in the early 2000s due to high infrastructure costs, regulatory challenges, and soft consumer demand.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Plus: NASA-Deal als Rückenwind für Wasserstoffbranche (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Erhöhung des Aktienbestands beantragt (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Anhaltende Skepsis: Plug Power-Aktie schließt erneut mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
|
19.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie crasht: Wandelanleihe und Investoren-Symposium sorgen für Aufsehen (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie weiter tiefrot: Neuer Mega-Deal, aber Kurszielsenkung belastet (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Pläne für Bau von sechs Wasserstoffanlagen ausgesetzt (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie leichter: Kleinere Verluste verzeichnet (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25