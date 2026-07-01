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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.07.2026 02:05:00
How Buying SpaceX Today Could 10X Your Investment
The many opinions on Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) include this one: Rockets, artificial intelligence, internet access, and orbital data centers are an exciting combination! But that valuation? More than 100 times sales! SpaceX is indeed expensive. The stock, as I write this on June 26, trades at roughly 103 times sales and 58 times book value. That means investors are paying about $103 for every $1 of annual revenue SpaceX generates, and about $58 for every $1 of net assets on the balance sheet. Those are extraordinarily rich multiples even for a company growing as quickly as SpaceX. The stock isn't just expensive; it's priced like a new Rolls-Royce. And if the history of blockbuster IPOs like Meta Platforms (then Facebook) and Rivian tells us anything about the near-term future of SpaceX, it's that enormous expectations can deflate a highly anticipated stock just as quickly as they can inflate one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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