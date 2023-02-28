|
How can I avoid a rip-off on Facebook Marketplace?
It’s happened twice when I was asked to pay by PayPal ‘friends and family’Within the space of a week I have, admittedly through my own naivety, been ripped off twice on Facebook Marketplace.My daughter wanted a copy of the game The Last of Us for her PlayStation. I found a copy on the site, and contacted the seller. He asked for £25 paid by PayPal “friends and family”. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
